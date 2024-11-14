Kazakhstan Youth Art Honors World Heritage at UNESCO Paris

ASTANA — UNESCO’s Paris headquarters hosted an exhibition and album presentation of the works of winners and finalists of the International Youth Festival themed The Planet of Art – 2024 on Nov.12. This festival celebrated world cultural and natural heritage monuments, as well as intangible cultural heritage, aligning with Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the World Federation of UNESCO Associations and Clubs.

According to UNESCO Kazakhstan’s press service, the exhibition was organized by the Kazakhstan National Federation of UNESCO Clubs (KazFUKA) with the support of Kazakhstan’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO.

Thousands of young participants, aged between 3 and 18, from across the globe submitted works to the festival jury. Winners and finalists received commemorative diplomas and an invitation to a cultural and educational program in Almaty.

Selected works from finalists representing 35 countries are now on display at UNESCO’s Paris headquarters until Nov.18. The event also unveiled an art album featuring 500 of the festival’s finalist pieces.

“We see our common cultural and natural heritage treasures in these paintings. The exhibition invites us to view these monuments and traditions through the eyes of a new generation, emphasizing the need for their protection and promotion for future generations,” said Askar Abdrakhmanov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, at the exhibition’s opening.

UNESCO Deputy Director-General Firmin Eduard Matoko highlighted the role of cultural heritage in linking past and future.

“The Planet of Art 2024 festival has created an excellent platform for young people to engage in heritage preservation, gathering participants from diverse backgrounds and encouraging new actions for sustainable development and cultural understanding,” he said.

“We are proud that our festival has, for many years, provided an effective platform for children and young people from around the world to express themselves and engage in intercultural dialogue. Through their unique perspectives on the competition’s theme, they vividly convey the fragility and significance of our shared heritage,” said Bolat Akchulakov, the President of the World Federation of UNESCO Associations and Clubs, in his congratulatory letter.

The opening ceremony featured music by soloists from the Turan ethno-folklore ensemble, Bauyrzhan Bekmukhanbetov and Maksat Medeubek, as well as Kazakh folk dance ensemble Birlik, with Anel Marabayeva representing Kazakconcert, part of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information. The event welcomed permanent missions of UNESCO member states, UNESCO secretariat members and other guests who enjoyed the talents of the young finalists and winners.

The festival’s general partner is Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), with co-partner support from China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and official partnerships with Tengizchevroil and TotalEnergies E&P Kazakhstan.

The Planet of Art festival also received support from Kazakhstan’s National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Akimat of Almaty, UNESCO’s Regional Office in Almaty, the Shymkent Mountain Resort and the Kinoplexx & Kinopark cinema chain.