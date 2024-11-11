Kazakhstan Wins Gold Medals at World Sambo Championships

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s team claimed 17 medals, including three gold, five silver, and nine bronze, at the 2024 World Sambo Championships, held on Nov. 8-10 in Astana, reported the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

The event took place in Kazakhstan for the second time, bringing together nearly 470 athletes from 80 countries. Kazakhstan was represented by 28 athletes.

In the 64-kilogram weight category, Yessentai Imakhanov won gold in a match against Uzbekistan’s Sardor Olimjonov, clinching the title in the final seconds. Nurila Assankyzy also earned a gold medal, defeating Turkmenistan’s Sabina Agajanova.

“I dedicate this victory to my father and mother,” she shared, adding that minor injuries wouldn’t hold her back from raising the Kazakh flag.

Silver medals went to Guldana Almukhanbetova (54 kg) and Yelaman Koishybayev (88 kg). Koishybayev secured his second consecutive silver after last year’s championships in Yerevan.

For the first time, the championships featured combat sambo among women and a tournament for athletes with visual impairments. In total, 31 sets of awards were contested. The first World Sambo Championships in Kazakhstan was held in Astana in 2005, where Kazakh athletes clinched one gold, three silver, and six bronze medals.