Kazakhstan, Türkiye to Boost Bilateral Trade to $15 Billion

ASTANA – President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed intention to bring bilateral trade turnover with Kazakhstan to $15 billion at a Nov. 12 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, reported Akorda.

Last year, trade between the countries reached $6 billion, Tokayev said, noting that Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s top five trading partners and is among the leading investors into the Kazakh economy.

Erdoğan highlighted Turkish companies’ success in Kazakhstan in various sectors and emphasized readiness to collaborate on modernizing the agricultural sector, building nuclear power plants, and transporting oil and gas.

He expects the fifth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, scheduled for next year in Ankara, to result in the signing of important agreements in agriculture, defense, energy, transport and logistics, as well as the cultural and humanitarian spheres.