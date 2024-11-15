Kazakhstan to Launch First Railway Tour with Uzbekistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will launch the Silk Road railway tour with the first Almaty – Turkistan – Tashkent – ​​Almaty trip on Nov. 16, reported the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

This unique railway tour that connects Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will make trips more comfortable and accessible not only for citizens but also for foreign nationals who want to learn about both countries’ rich spiritual and historical heritage.

The four-day tour involves key attractions such as Turkistan, Tashkent, and Otyrar, one of Central Asia’s most ancient cities and an important trade hub. Travelers will see the Arystan Bab Mausoleum, the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum, and Caravanserai, the largest of its kind tourist complex in Central Asia.

In Tashkent, tourists will get acquainted with historical sites and modern developments. The tour includes a guide, meals, transportation services, and entrance tickets.