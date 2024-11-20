Kazakhstan Steps Up Efforts to Advance Science & Technology

ASTANA – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov convened a meeting of the High Science and Technology Commission to discuss the development of science and technology and their contribution to the Kazakh economy.

During the meeting, executives from leading research institutes, universities, large industrial enterprises and specialized ministries discussed the scientific and technical work plan for 2025-2027, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Nov. 20.

The country prioritizes scientific and technological development in areas such as ecology, the environment, rational use of natural resources, energy, advanced materials and transport, advanced manufacturing, digital and space technologies, biological safety, and agroindustrial complex. Grants, program-targeted finance, and attracting private investors all help fund these initiatives.

Bektenov outlined the importance of these projects for strengthening the country’s industrial potential and noted a number of priority areas of work of the commission.

“We need to tackle actual challenges and devise particular solutions to boost industrial productivity and economic efficiency. These are key areas that need to be addressed. It is vital to assist the scientific and inventive activities of small and medium-sized firms in relation to the anchor initiatives of giant corporations. A number of Kazakh large enterprises have expressed interest in this type of collaboration. We need to see the practical outcomes of scientific research,” he said.

According to Bektenov, developing mechanisms for regulating scientific and technological policy in the center-region-enterprises system is essential. This will give a new impetus to the development of regional economies. The exchange of experience with foreign institutes is essential for developing the domestic scientific industry.