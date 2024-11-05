Kazakhstan, South Korea Strengthen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the importance of enhancing multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan to strengthen strategic partnership at a Nov. 4 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, who made an official visit to the Republic of Korea.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Nurtleu noted that South Korea is an important and reliable partner in Asia, highlighting over 30 years of strong political and economic ties.

At a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Nurtleu highlighted the influence of Yoon’s recent visit to Kazakhstan in advancing relations. South Korea ranks among Kazakhstan’s top five investors, with bilateral trade reaching $6 billion in 2023. In this regard, Nurtleu proposed intensifying business contacts and expanding investment cooperation.

The officials also touched upon digital and educational projects, including the existing Astana Hub IT park and plans for a National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. They are set to open new academic and scientific institutions in Kazakhstan with the support of Korean universities, such as SeoulTech University.

Humanitarian ties play a crucial role, with 120,000 Koreans living in Kazakhstan representing a “golden bridge” between the nations. Nurtleu stated that the visa-free regime, direct flights between the capitals, and a growing flow of tourists strengthen these bonds.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister emphasized Kazakhstan’s status as “the most loyal and reliable partner in Central Asia,” noting that more than half of Korean investments in the region are directed toward Kazakhstan.

The officials signed a Cooperation Action Plan for 2025-2027, encompassing high-level visits and new collaborative initiatives in priority areas. During the visit, a Kazakh-Korean cultural photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan’s tourism potential was launched in South Korea and will run until Nov. 5.