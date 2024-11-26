Kazakhstan Sets Strategic Course for Reviving and Preserving National Horse Breeds

ASTANA — Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin held a Nov. 25 meeting to outline the strategic objectives and development plans for the Institute of Horse Breeding and Forage Production, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The primary goals of the institute include preserving and enhancing Kazakh horse breeds’ genetic heritage and ensuring effective coordination of breeding programs. To achieve these objectives, the meeting participants identified vital priorities such as securing funding, attracting scientific and technical specialists, and establishing a modern material and technical base.

Alibek Bazargaliyev, the institute’s head, announced plans for a nationwide survey of Kazakh pedigree horses by leading breeders. The results will inform a detailed plan for reviving horse breeds, a process expected to span at least five years. Additionally, the institute will maintain its previous activities in plant cultivation to support balanced feed production for horse breeding.

The meeting also highlighted the critical state of Kazakh Tulpary, a stud farm specializing in the Kostanai horse breed. With fewer than 100 breeding horses remaining, the farm faces significant challenges sustaining and promoting the breed. Addressing stable facilities and breeding conditions will be central to the institute’s unified strategy for preserving Kazakh horse breeds, with plans to attract private investment.

Recognizing the Kostanai breed’s potential as a riding and racing horse, an equestrian school will be established at Kazakh Tulpary to enhance the breed’s prominence and usability.

Kazakhstan is home to 13 horse breeds catering to various purposes, including the internationally recognized Kostanai (1951), Kushum (1976), and Mugalzhar (1998) breeds. These breeds, known for their productivity and adaptability to Kazakhstan’s harsh climate, are considered unparalleled in their ability to thrive under year-round pasture conditions.