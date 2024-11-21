Kazakhstan Set to Boost Cargo Transit to Europe with New Terminal

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company is expanding its terminal network in Europe through a new memorandum of cooperation in transport and logistics signed on Nov. 21 in Budapest, reported KTZ’s press service.

KTZ, Hungary’s L.A.C. Holding, and China’s Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation agreed to establish a joint intermodal cargo terminal in Budapest. The agreement was signed during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Hungary.

With a capacity of 230,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, the terminal will increase the number of container trains on the China-Europe-China route, including transit via the Middle Corridor. The project is expected to reduce delivery times, transportation costs, and transshipment processes.

The Hungarian capital’s advanced transport infrastructure will facilitate multimodal shipping across Europe.