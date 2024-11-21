Kazakhstan Releases Record Number of Nearly 90 Films This Year

ASTANA – Kazakhstan released a record number of nearly 90 films in 2024, which is 1.5-fold more than 60 movies produced last year, film critic Karim Kadyrbayev told Kazinform ahead of the 17th Eurasia International Film Festival (EIFF), scheduled for Nov. 24-30.

Kadyrbayev, who also heads the EIFF business platform, noted that six films this year grossed over one billion tenge (US$2 million), showcasing the industry’s success. He emphasized the growth of private film companies and the surge in web series, where young creators are involved.

“I think that Kazakh cinema is evolving in all genres. If comedies once dominated, we now see dramas and horror films gaining attention, filling theaters with viewers,” he said.

Aidar Omarov, the vice president of the Kazakhfilm national studio, highlighted the dominance of private investment in film distribution as a positive indicator.

“If you visit a cinema, you will see a huge number of Kazakh films. This is already an important proof that the film industry is advancing,” he said.

Omarov emphasized that this year holds particular importance for Kazakh cinema, as it marks key dates, including Kazakhfilm’s 90th anniversary and the 110th birth anniversary of renowned director Shaken Aimanov.

He reported that the program for the upcoming EIFF is divided into two sections, including an international competition with 12 films, and a competition of Central Asian countries and the Turkic world with nine films. He also added that the event is funded entirely through sponsorships.

Omarov stressed that this year will focus on practical development for the industry rather than celebrity appearances. The international jury will be chaired by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, the Turkish film director, multiple winner of the Cannes Film Festival and winner of the Palme d’Or.

“We focused on showing debutants how to work with international funds and get financing abroad,” said EIFF Program Director Diana Ashimova. “This is an excellent school and exchange of experience that will help participants understand how to find additional financing independently without government support, present themselves and their projects to international platforms, and improve their scripts.”