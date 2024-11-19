Kazakhstan to Host 17th Eurasia International Film Festival This Month

ASTANA — The 17th Eurasia International Film Festival: Cinema Without Borders will be held in Kazakhstan from Nov. 24 to 30, according to the festival’s press service.

It will feature an international competition among 12 iconic and experimental films by directors from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The films will represent a vibrant mosaic of cultures and viewpoints, with stories from Bangladesh and South Korea to Austria and Qatar.

Illustrating the diversity of genres and topics, the competition will present films that have already been recognized at prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, and Venice, alongside works just beginning to make their mark on the global stage.

Each film showcases a bold artistic vision with exceptional cinematic craftsmanship, offering viewers to rethink their perspectives on the modern world.