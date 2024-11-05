Kazakhstan Organizes Catering Seminar for Kyrgyz Teachers

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) hosted a professional development seminar on catering for Kyrgyz teachers from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1 in Almaty, reported the KazAID’s press service.

The teachers from the Baltagulova Vocational Lyceum in the village of Ak-Korgon, the Kyrgyz Republic, improved their skills in modern technologies and methods of food preparation during the two-week course at the Almaty Technological College.

The seminar was provided free of charge, supported by a KazAID grant, following a memorandum of cooperation signed in September between the KazAID and the Kyrgyz Lyceum.

Operating for over 50 years, this lyceum is the only institution in its district training specialists in catering, light industry, motor transport, and agriculture.