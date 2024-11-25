Kazakhstan Marks 30 Years of UN Child Rights Convention

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry hosted a ceremony to unveil a commemorative postage stamp block, marking the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and celebrating World Children’s Day on Nov. 22, reported the ministry’s press service.

The CRC was one of the first international treaties ratified by Kazakhstan following its independence, reflecting the country’s commitment to ensuring equal rights for every child. It has since served as a fundamental document for building a child-friendly society and laid the foundation for long-term cooperation with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Didar Temenov, the director of the multilateral cooperation department at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, highlighted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s emphasis on child welfare as “a key priority of Kazakhstan’s state policy.”

UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Rashed Mustafa Sarwar lauded the partnership’s progress over the past 30 years in health, education, and child protection. He emphasized the importance of addressing emerging challenges and ensuring sustainable solutions following the Sustainable Development Goals.

Managing Director of Kazpost Talgat Gazizov expressed the postal service’s pride in supporting this initiative, noting that the commemorative stamp symbolizes a common goal to create equal opportunities for children across Kazakhstan.

The CRC serves as the basis for cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNICEF, which began with a Basic Agreement on Cooperation signed on Nov. 25, 1994.