Kazakhstan Launches First Tungsten Plant in Almaty Region

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s first tungsten processing plant was launched in the Almaty Region on Nov. 1, marking a milestone for the domestic mining industry and strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in the global market of rare earth metals, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction.

The $300 million project will provide up to 1,000 jobs for local specialists and, once at full capacity, will process 3.3 million tons of ore annually, producing 65% tungsten concentrate. The project was implemented in compliance with international environmental and industrial standards.

The project is managed by Aral Kegen, a subsidiary of Jiaxin International Resources Investment, joined by Jiangxi Copper Corporation, China Railway Construction Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, and Ever Trillion International Singapore PTE.

Plans include constructing a deep processing facility to increase the tungsten grade to 88.5% and produce high-purity tungsten carbide. The expected investment for this phase is $150 million.