Kazakhstan Launches First Tungsten Plant in Almaty Region

By Aibarshyn Akhmetkali in Business on 4 November 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s first tungsten processing plant was launched in the Almaty Region on Nov. 1, marking a milestone for the domestic mining industry and strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in the global market of rare earth metals, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction.

Once at full capacity, the plant will process 3.3 million tons of ore annually, producing 65% tungsten concentrate. Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction/gov.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The $300 million project will provide up to 1,000 jobs for local specialists and, once at full capacity, will process 3.3 million tons of ore annually, producing 65% tungsten concentrate. The project was implemented in compliance with international environmental and industrial standards.

The project is managed by Aral Kegen, a subsidiary of Jiaxin International Resources Investment, joined by Jiangxi Copper Corporation, China Railway Construction Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, and Ever Trillion International Singapore PTE.

Plans include constructing a deep processing facility to increase the tungsten grade to 88.5% and produce high-purity tungsten carbide. The expected investment for this phase is $150 million.


