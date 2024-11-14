Kazakh Movie Wins Special Jury Prize at France’s Cinema Heritage Festival

ASTANA – The Kazakh film “Bauryna Salu” (Adoption) by Askhat Kuchincherekov received the Special Jury Prize at the Cinema Heritage annual international film festival, held on Nov. 4-8 in Paris, reported the Culture and Information Ministry’s press service.

The festival organizers noted that the movie promotes a deep understanding and value of Kazakh culture, playing an important role in supporting cultural diversity, one of UNESCO’s priority areas of activity.

The story follows Arman, a boy given to his grandmother to be raised per the Kazakh tradition of “bauryna salu,” a common practice for the first child in young families. As Arman grows up, his relationship with his parents remains strained, and he resents them. After his grandmother’s passing, he must rejoin the family he hardly knows.

The Cinema Heritage Festival, known for celebrating films that preserve and promote cultural heritage, draws an international audience for its profound cultural context and significant contributions to world cinema. The recognition of “Bauryna Salu” underlines its global success and significance for world cinematic culture.

The film has also been approved for an Oscar nomination.