Kazakh Educator Receives Spain’s Prestigious Cultural Honor

ASTANA — Aizhan Kusainova-Oran, director of the Sin Fronteras Spanish Center, has become the second Kazakh citizen to receive Spain’s prestigious Order of Isabella the Catholic. Spanish Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Luis Francisco Martínez, presented the honor on Nov. 27, in recognition of Kusainova-Oran’s significant contributions to promoting the Spanish language and culture in Kazakhstan.

The Order of Isabella the Catholic, one of Spain’s highest honors, is awarded to individuals who foster cultural and educational exchange, strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance global appreciation for Spanish heritage. Kusainova-Oran joined an esteemed list of recipients, including Kazakhstan’s First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who received the award in 2017.

In comments to The Astana Times, Martínez praised Kusainova-Oran’s achievements, describing her as “one of the most prominent ambassadors of the Spanish language and culture in Kazakhstan.” He highlighted the center’s profound impact on advancing Spanish traditions in Astana and beyond.

“It has been seven years since my predecessor, Ambassador Jorge Urbiola, proposed her name to the ministry in Spain. This proposal underwent careful examination in Spain. She absolutely deserves this recognition. What she has achieved through her academy goes beyond teaching a language; it is about nurturing love for Spanish culture, music and heritage,” said Martínez.

A legacy of cultural diplomacy

Reflecting on his time in Kazakhstan, Martínez highlighted the remarkable growth of interest in Spanish culture since his early diplomatic years.

“Our relationship dates back to Kazakhstan’s early years of independence in the 1990s. We opened our embassy in Almaty in 1999, which was my first posting as a diplomat. I was involved in helping to establish the embassy and stayed in Almaty from 1999 to 2002. At that time, I met teachers, professors, flamenco dancers and singers, and others interested in Spanish classical music. Back then, I thought it might just be a fleeting interest, something accidental,” said Martínez.

“However, upon returning to Kazakhstan 25 years later, I’ve been amazed by how much that passion for Spain has grown. More people are learning Spanish at universities and academies like Aizhan’s. As the Spanish Ambassador, I feel surrounded by Kazakh friends and never feel alone here,” he added.

Building bridges through education

Kusainova-Oran has played a significant role in organizing educational initiatives and cultural events that foster a deeper understanding of Spanish traditions in Kazakhstan. Through her leadership at the Sin Fronteras Spanish Center, she has built a vibrant cultural bridge between the two nations, bolstering bilateral relations.

Reflecting on her journey, Kusainova-Oran shared that it began with a scholarship from Spain’s Agency for International Cooperation to study at the Diplomatic School of Spain.

“When I returned to Kazakhstan, I wanted to channel my love for Spain into something meaningful. Back then, almost no one in Kazakhstan spoke Spanish. Today, we translate Spanish literature into Kazakh and Russian, promote Spanish authors, and celebrate the rich culture of Spain,” said Kusainova-Oran.

She noted that since 2011, the center has remained committed to its mission, sending students to Spain, conducting official exams and serving as an accredited examination center.

“Our students form a close-knit community, making the center a warm and welcoming space for cultural immersion,” said Kusainova-Oran.

Honoring the spirit of a woman who defied the constraints of her time

Kusainova-Oran shared that receiving this award is not just an immense honor but also a responsibility for her “to uphold and promote the values it represents, such as courage, perseverance, and the ability to build bridges between cultures.”

The Order of Isabella the Catholic, named after Queen Isabella I of Castile, celebrates her leadership, vision and determination, which united Spain and laid the foundation for a new era. It serves as a symbol of Spain’s enduring bonds and cooperation with the world.

“It is particularly inspiring that this recognition is associated with a woman who challenged the constraints of her time. She supported Christopher Columbus in his endeavor, which reshaped the course of history, connecting continents and cultures,” said Kusainova-Oran.

A celebration of cultural harmony

The award ceremony brought together family, friends, representatives from the Spanish Embassy, and cultural enthusiasts, including Spanish language teachers and flamenco instructors. Sin Fronteras students added to the festive atmosphere with performances of Spanish music, showcasing their talents in an immersive celebration of Spanish culture.

A standout performance by Nurlan Kaidaruly blended Spanish folk music with Kazakh melodies on dombyra, highlighting the harmony between the two cultures. Ambassador Martínez expressed his gratitude to the Sin Fronteras students and musicians Nuri Kutpan and Alex Geyer, whose heartfelt performances beautifully captured the spirit of Spain and enriched the event.