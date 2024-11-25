Kazakh Composer Wins Silver Medal of London’s Company of Musicians

ASTANA – Rakhat-Bi Abdyssagin, a Kazakh composer, pianist, and Bolashak scholarship recipient, became the first from Kazakhstan to receive the prestigious 2024 Silver Medal of the Worshipful Company of Musicians in London in mid-November, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Established in 1889, the Silver Medal is awarded annually to the most outstanding young musicians from the United Kingdom’s (UK) leading conservatoires.

2024 was a landmark year in Abdyssagin’s artistic career. In February, he premiered “The Bruce,” an opera based on his doctoral research at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the University of St. Andrews under the Bolashak program. The performances were held in four cathedrals across the UK.

Another highlight was the publication of his book, “Quantum Mechanics and Avant-Garde Music,” by Germany’s Springer publishing house. This unique study at the intersection of physics and experimental music has resonated within scientific and musical communities. Abdyssagin presented the book at top universities in the Netherlands and Germany, including Heidelberg and Amsterdam, and it is now available at Oxford’s leading bookstore.

“I am glad I could show how deep the connection is between mathematics, physics, and music. This is an inspiration for new ideas in art and science,” he said.

Abdyssagin is the author of over 150 musical works performed in renowned European, Asia, and United States venues.