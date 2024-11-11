Kazakh Capital Hosts 22nd Syria Peace Talks

ASTANA – The 22nd round of talks on Syria, known as the Astana Process, kicked off on Nov. 11 with the participation of 11 delegations, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The Syrian government is represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Raad, while Ahmed Toma leads the Syrian opposition. Guarantor countries include Russia, represented by Special Presidential Envoy for Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev, Türkiye by Director General of the Syria Department at the Turkish Foreign Ministry Mustafa Yurdakul, and Iran by Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

Observers from Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and international bodies such as the UN, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and the Red Cross also participate as observers.

The talks involve bilateral and trilateral consultations, with a plenary session and press conference scheduled for Nov. 12.