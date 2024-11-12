Kazakh, Canadian Partners Discuss Transport & Logistics Cooperation in Ottawa

ASTANA – Canadian business leaders expressed interest in implementing joint transport and logistics projects in Kazakhstan during a Nov. 6 expert roundtable discussion in Ottawa.

The meeting attendees discussed Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential and the country’s role in the international transport system, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Dauletbek Kussainov emphasized the main goals and objectives of the Kazakh government on the development of existing and new international transport routes/corridors, ongoing work on the formation of reliable logistics chains and building an effective transport policy.

Special attention was paid to fully unlocking the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the Middle Corridor, connecting Asia and Europe. According to the Canadian participants, the TITR can play a decisive role in Kazakhstan’s economic development, expanding the volume of freight traffic and increasing trade in Central Asia, the Caucasus and Türkiye.

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Timur Tlegenov, who took part in the event, discussed the current state of Kazakhstan’s aviation industry, focusing on promising infrastructure projects, including the development of small aviation.

The Canadian side was also invited to participate in the Astana International Forum scheduled for May 2025.