Kazakh Archer Champions Traditional Sport, Inspires Youth

ASTANA — East Kazakhstan’s native Azhar Toleukanova emerged as the top female competitor at the international Dala Mergeni (The Steppe Shooter) 2024 traditional archery tournament in Shymkent last October, claiming gold against athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic and Russia. In an interview with Kazinform, Toleukanova described the tournament as a long-awaited achievement and highlighted her role in pioneering the sport in the East Kazakhstan Region, where she established a regional Traditional Archery Federation.

The tournament drew 108 athletes from 12 countries, including Türkiye, Iran, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and the United States.

“The World Cup in traditional archery is a large-scale event. We faced tough competitors, many of whom I had encountered in previous matches. Winning this gold was a long-awaited accomplishment for me. I won the silver medal at the World Nomad Games but felt I could do better,” said Toleukanova, reflecting on the tournament’s intensity.

Pioneering traditional archery in the East Kazakhstan Region

Azhar’s commitment to archery began in her hometown in Astana. After marrying an East Kazakh and moving to Glubokoe village, she introduced an archery program that quickly gained popularity.

“We established a regional federation to support the sport’s growth. Without it, we could not send official letters, organize competitions, or seek support. Interestingly, I was pregnant at the time but still took on the task of gathering documents and making it happen,” noted Toleukanova.

Eventually, Toleukanova opened the federation’s second branch in Oskemen, training numerous students who aspire to compete internationally.

“Within a year, we reached a level where we hosted the national championships in Oskemen. Today, I train over 80 children in two locations—the Glubokovsky district and the regional center. Despite joining just a few months ago, they’re already showing strong results. This proves that nothing is impossible. Limits exist only in our minds,” she added.

Traditional archery is more than a sport

Though Toleukanova has only been competing for six years, her achievements include world-class gold, silver and bronze medals. Alongside her training, Toleukanova heads the traditional archery federation in the East Kazakhstan Region and instructs children.

“I am also married with two children,” she laughs, “but traditional archery is more than a sport to me. It is our heritage.”

Toleukanova noted that unlike conventional archery, which uses high-tech equipment, traditional archery relies on wooden bows, allowing archers to depend solely on skill. “Victory is even sweeter that way,” she added.

“I believe the spirit of our ancestors is with us, especially as we compete in Kazakh national attire. In fact, I initially joined this sport to wear traditional outfits, and I am now proud to be promoting traditional archery in eastern Kazakhstan,” said Toleukanova.

Impact of the World Nomad Games on national sports

Toleukanova credits the World Nomad Games with significantly advancing traditional sports in Kazakhstan, especially sadak atu, or traditional archery.

“The games brought attention to our capabilities and our country’s honor,” said Toleukanova.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and five bronze medals, an accomplishment achieved through six months of rigorous training.

“The effort paid off. Right after the games, interest surged, and our branches in Ridder, Zaisan, Akzhar, and Glubokovsky are thriving. However, we still face challenges, such as the lack of a training hall in Oskemen. I hope that with our continued success, the East Kazakhstan Region will receive the support needed to keep this ancient sport alive and thriving,” said Toleukanova.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.