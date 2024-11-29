Foreign and Defense Ministers of CSTO Countries Meet in Astana

ASTANA – The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers, and Committee of Security Council Secretaries gathered for a joint meeting on Nov. 28 in Astana.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, they approved the Declaration of the Collective Security Council, which was signed during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council later that day.

The approved documents also included a statement and an action plan marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

International agreements were concluded on the transportation of military personnel, equipment, and products, along with a draft resolution aimed at strengthening allied relations within the CSTO.

The foreign ministers adopted political statements on the situation in Afghanistan and on the 20th anniversary of the CSTO’s observer status at the UN General Assembly. Defense ministers and security council secretaries approved principles for the preparation and deployment of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force and provided recommendations for medical support of CSTO troops.

The Kyrgyz Republic is set to assume the CSTO chairmanship, with the next meetings scheduled to take place in the country during the first half of 2025.