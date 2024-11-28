Tokayev Reviews Outcomes of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in CSTO During Astana Session

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed outcomes of the country’s chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during a Nov. 28 CSTO Collective Security Council session.

The meeting was attended by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as well as CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov.

During the event, the participants discussed the current international and regional security agenda, summarized the outcomes of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CSTO and outlined plans for the upcoming period.

Tokayev noted that the CSTO has become one of the key structures in ensuring peace and stability in the Eurasian space.

“In the context of modern challenges, the CSTO has consistently demonstrated its relevance as a guarantor of security for all participating countries. Our coordinated actions, mutual trust and support strengthen the collective ability to solve the most complex and large-scale tasks. It is important to emphasize that the CSTO is not just a military partnership, it is a unique mechanism that unites our efforts and resources to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our states,” said Tokayev.

As the CSTO chair, Kazakhstan concentrated its efforts on fostering close coordination between the member countries and increasing the efficiency of crisis response mechanisms. Particular emphasis was placed on developing the organization’s capabilities in the fight against modern threats, such as terrorism, cybercrime, transnational crime and drug trafficking.

According to Tokayev, meetings of the statutory bodies, military exercises and preventive operations of the CSTO were held as planned. The foreign and defense ministries thoroughly discussed current collective security challenges. During the intersessional period, a number of key documents were adopted that addressed international defense cooperation, as well as current challenges and threats to collective security.

“Special attention was paid to preparations for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II. Today, we will be presented with a corresponding statement of the Collective Security Council. In general, all the tasks set during the chairmanship of Kazakhstan have been accomplished. Let me express my deep gratitude for the support in implementing our priorities and fruitful joint work,” said Tokayev.