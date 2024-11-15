Discover Amazing Weekend Events in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Astana and Almaty are buzzing with anticipation for a weekend brimming with cultural events. Whether you’re into live concerts, theatrical performances, art exhibits or local festivals, both cities promise an array of activities that cater to all tastes. Don’t miss out on the excitement this weekend.

Astana

International Song Festival “My Kazakhstan” on Nov. 15

Take part in a grand cultural festival celebrating the legendary composer Shamshi Kaldayakov. This event will highlight his timeless work while featuring performances by top artists from around the world and supporting emerging talents. It aims to strengthen intercultural cooperation by fostering dialogue and the exchange of experiences among participants from various countries. Art enthusiasts are invited to join this significant event and immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of timeless songs that have resonated in the hearts of people for generations.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Billie Jean King Cup on Nov. 16-17

The Billie Jean King Cup is the premier international women’s tennis team competition, featuring Kazakhstan’s national team annually. Founded in 1963 and named after the legendary Billie Jean King, it unites the best teams worldwide.

This year, Kazakhstan competes against South Korea in the playoffs, with the winner advancing to the world group. Come and support our athletes in this exciting home match.

Venue: Beeline Arena; 4/2, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Legend of Love” ballet on Nov. 15-16

The Legend of Love is an ancient Eastern tale that has inspired many adaptations, including a ballet first performed 58 years ago at the Mariinsky Theater. The story centers on two sisters, Mekhmene Banu and Shirin, who fall in love with the court painter Ferkhad. While Shirin wins his heart, Mekhmene Banu, who sacrificed her beauty to save her sister, is turned into an old woman. As the lovers escape the palace, Ferkhad faces a heartbreaking choice, ultimately sacrificing his love for the people. This powerful ballet brings to life the themes of love, sacrifice, and emotional turmoil through captivating choreography.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 9, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Image of the Era in the Palette of Nagimbek Nurmukhamedov” exhibition from Nov. 13 to Dec. 8

Nagimbek Nurmuhammedov is a distinguished figure in Kazakh fine arts, renowned for his significant contributions to our national culture. His masterful works vividly portray the spiritual essence of the people, everyday life and historical events. Through his art, he highlights the dignity of labor, showcasing a deep respect for working individuals and the spirit of their times. Each painting, rich in detail and emotion, beautifully narrates the stories of the Kazakh people and their heritage.

Venue: National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Pop Art: Warhol, Lichtenstein and others” exhibition from Nov. 16 to Jan. 20

Pop art, influenced by everyday objects like comic books, brands and celebrities, breaks the barriers between popular culture and fine art, turning familiar images into artistic icons. The Lumiere-Hall Museum invites you to explore a unique exhibition showcasing the works of the most renowned pop art artists.

Venue: Lumiere Hall, 13k2B, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Best of Ne Prosto Pop concert on Nov. 17

Ne Prosto Orchestra invites you to a breathtaking musical experience where over 200 musicians, choir members and soloists will bring to life the iconic hits of global stars like Black Eyed Peas, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Eminem, 50 Cent and more. With the magic of a live orchestra, every note is transformed into a powerful, immersive performance that will elevate these timeless songs to new heights. Don’t miss the chance to witness the unique fusion of contemporary pop and the grand sound of a live orchestra.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 8, Nurkent Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.