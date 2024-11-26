Dimash Qudaibergen Brings Stranger Show to Düsseldorf

ASTANA – Just two days after a sold-out performance in Prague, Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen and his team held a solo concert in Düsseldorf on Nov. 24.

According to dimashnews.com, the Stranger tour, which began in 2022 in Almaty, has since traveled to Yerevan (Armenia), Antalya and Istanbul (Türkiye), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong (China), and Budapest (Hungary). On Sept. 13 and 14, the show returned to Kazakhstan, twice filling the massive Astana Arena in the nation’s capital before heading to Europe in November.

Over two years, the concert program has evolved, now featuring new songs, such as “Smoke,” “When I’ve Got You,” and “Fire.” However, the show’s core concept remains consistent: a multilingual repertoire in Kazakh, English, Russian, French, Chinese, Italian, and Spanish, along with showcasing Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

After performing “Love of Tired Swans,” Qudaibergen thanked composer Igor Krutoy and congratulated him on his 70th birthday.