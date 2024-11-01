Astana Joins World Tourism Alliance

ASTANA – As a tourist brand, Visit Astana, the Kazakh capital, became an official member of the World Tourism Alliance (WTA) at the WTA Xianghu Dialogue 2024 on Oct. 30 in Sanya, China.

According to the city administration’s press service, this membership strengthens Astana’s international tourism ties and opens up new prospects for promoting Kazakhstan’s capital globally. In 2024, 22 new organizations joined the WTA.

The Xianghu Dialogue 2024 forum, held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, featured tourism industry representatives from 45 countries, focusing on sustainable tourism, international cooperation, and green technologies. Under the theme Geared Up for a New Venture – The Future is Now, the forum discussed the current state and prospects of the tourism development industry.

The WTA is an international organization founded in China that unites various tourism industry stakeholders. The WTA has 242 members from 44 countries, including over 45 industry associations, 80 major tourism companies, and 14 educational institutions. Among well-known members are CNN International, Qatar Tourism, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Japan Airlines, United Airlines, Hyatt Hotels, Aeroflot, and Airbnb.