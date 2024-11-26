Almaty Hosts 17th Eurasia International Film Festival

ASTANA – The 17th Eurasia International Film Festival kicked off on Nov. 24 in Almaty, bringing together international actors, directors and producers.

The opening ceremony featured a theatrical show with dances, songs and musical performances by Kazakh artists, opera singers, children’s choir soloists, choreographers and stunt performers.

According to Kazinform, guests could also hear the voice of legendary director Shaken Aimanov, recreated using artificial intelligence technology. This moment became the evening’s highlight.

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva delivered a welcoming speech at the opening ceremony. She read out a congratulatory letter from the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to Tokayev, the Eurasia International Film Festival is a unique project that presents Kazakh culture to the world.

“This year’s festival honors the 110th birth anniversary of Kazakh cinema star Shaken Aimanov as well as the 90th anniversary of the Kazakhfilm studio’s creation. This has significant symbolic value. Cinematography inspires people to be creative and innovative, and it teaches the greatest traits, fostering a high culture across the country. (…) Our professionals create films with deep meaning, keeping up with the elder generation’s talents and proficiency. Our films compete for top accolades throughout the world. I hope that the Eurasia International Film Festival will open real hearts and pave the route for the greatest films,” Tokayev said in the congratulatory letter.

Balayeva noted that the Eurasia Film International Festival is a unique venue that has become a cultural brand of Kazakhstan and Central Asia. She also emphasized that work will continue on the domestic film industry’s systematic development and the legislative framework’s improvement.

This year, the film festival will run through Nov. 30 with participants from more than 15 countries. The festival comprises two competition programs: an international competition and a competition between Central Asian countries and the Turkic world. The program includes non-competition screenings, master classes, business platforms and film premieres.

The Eurasia International Film Festival has been held since 1998.