What to Expect from Weekend Thrills in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Astana and Almaty are gearing up for a weekend packed with diverse events. Whether you’re a fan of concerts, authentic sounds, art exhibitions or basketball, both cities have something in store for everyone this weekend.

Astana

Vive la musique concert on Oct. 12

A unique concert by the Vive la Musique Symphony Orchestra is set to enchant audiences at the Astana Ballet Theater. Led by the acclaimed conductor Christophe Mangou, the evening promises an exhilarating journey with symphonic poems by Paul Abraham Dukas and Camille Saint-Saëns, drawing listeners into mystical and captivating realms. The first half will also showcase “Dala Syry” (The Mystery of the Steppe) by Kazakh composer Aktoty Raiymkulova, a piece that unveils the secrets and grandeur of the steppes.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Lecture – Concert of the Turan ensemble on Oct. 13

Turan reveals the beauty of authentic sounds, evoking images of the past and drawing the audience into this rich tradition. For 15 years, the band has performed at the world’s finest stages.

The ensemble, celebrated for showcasing the music of the Great Steppe globally, will not only masterfully perform national melodies but also share the history of Kazakh musical instruments. Don’t miss the chance to experience this art and hear the true sounds of Kazakh instruments.

Venue: Qazaqconcert hall; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

VTB League Match on Oct. 12

VTB league match is an annual international club basketball tournament for professional men’s teams, an official FIBA (International Basketball Federation) competition. This thrilling event will feature top teams from around the world, showcasing incredible talent and high-energy games. Cheer for your favorite team and be part of the excitement.

Don’t miss the intense matchups, especially the highly anticipated game between Astana (Astana) and IBA-MAI (Moscow).

Venue: Saryarka Cycling Track; 45A, Kabanbay batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Ademi Adamdar” (Beautiful People) exhibition on Oct. 11-20

The 101 Dump Gallery invites you to Andrey Pikalov’s first solo exhibition. Andrey Pikalov started his artistic journey as a street artist, painting portraits of passers-by along the Kama River embankment.

Born and raised in Krasnokamsk in the Perm Region, he graduated from both art school and art college there. For a time, he worked at a factory painting nesting dolls. Amidst cultural changes, he moved to Perm and became active in exhibitions, dedicating all his free time to painting street portraits. Over three years, he created more than 2,000 portraits on the streets of Perm.

Now residing in Almaty, Pikalov continues his portrait work. This exhibition showcases the fruits of his two years of creativity in this vibrant city. Don’t miss this chance to experience his unique artistic vision.

Venue: 101 Dump Gallery; 101, Panfilov Street. Entry is free.

“Surekeh” exhibition from Oct.11 to Nov.8

The “Surekeh” exhibition offers a unique artistic experience in two stages. In the first stage, everyone is invited to express their emotions or celebrate by smashing ceramics against a wall, creating a shared and interactive moment.

In the second stage, the artist will spend a month transforming the fragments of broken ceramics into a cohesive sculpture. This process represents the transformation of chaos into beauty. The exhibition will culminate with the display of the final Surekeh sculpture, showcasing the creative journey from start to finish.

Experience this cultural event where art evolves from collective participation into a remarkable masterpiece.

Venue: 36, Baribayev Street. Entry is free.