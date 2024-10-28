Two Airlines Launch New Direct Flights from Kazakhstan to Southeast Asia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines has launched new direct passenger flights to Cambodia. Vietjet Air of Vietnam opens flights on the Phu Quoc-Astana route, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee reported on Oct. 25.

SCAT’s first flight on the Astana-Sihanoukville route took place on Oct. 24. An Almaty-Sihanoukville flight is scheduled for Oct. 29. The flights are offered as charters on Boeing 757/737 MAX aircraft.

Vietjet Air will open direct flights from Phu Quoc to Astana starting in the autumn-winter 2024-2025 season with a frequency of two flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays on A-330 aircraft.