Top 5 Favorite Kazakh Dishes: World Nomad Games Visitors Share Their Picks

ASTANA – International tourists attending the World Nomad Games in September were captivated not only by the sports events but also by Kazakh cuisine. A survey conducted by local tour operators revealed the top five dishes that left the strongest impression on visitors, the Tourism Industry Committee’s press service reported on Oct. 7.

“Kazakh cuisine is not just food; it is a cultural bridge connecting the past and present. Gastronomic tours are becoming an important part of tourists’ visits to Kazakhstan,” said Aizhan Zholdasbekova, the committee’s official representative.

The undisputed favorite is beshbarmak, a traditional dish of boiled meat (lamb, beef, horse or camel) and dough (zhaima) served with a rich broth. Festive gatherings always include horsemeat. Meat boiled with onions and herbs can be supplemented with national delicacies such as kazy, shuzhyk, zhal, zhaya, and potatoes. Foreign visitors praised its juicy and rich taste.

Second on the list is bauyrsak, an integral part of the Kazakh dastarkhan (dining table). These golden, fried dough balls captivated guests with their soft, airy texture. In some regions, a variant known as shi bauyrsak, crispy and small, is particularly popular with tourists, who often take it home as a souvenir.

The third most favored item is kymyz, a refreshing drink made from fermented mare’s milk. Its sour taste and beneficial properties are of particular interest to tourists, who viewed it not only as a unique culinary adventure but also as a living link to ancient nomadic traditions.

Fourth place went to kurt, a popular snack made from dried cottage cheese. Its salty, unusual taste delighted foreign guests, who were happy to try this authentic product.

Rounding out the top five is shubat, a fermented camel milk drink with a thick, creamy texture. Especially popular in western and southern Kazakhstan, shubat showcases the regions’ rich camel-breeding heritage.