Int’l Observers Report No Violations at Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Power Plant Referendum

ASTANA – International observers noted a well-organized voting process during Kazakhstan’s nuclear power plant referendum on Oct. 6, reporting no barriers or violations.

Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission has accredited 177 observers from 30 countries and four international organizations to observe the nuclear power plant referendum. The international organizations participating in the referendum include the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Shanghai Cooperation Organization

In his comprehensive assessment, Oleg Kopylov, SCO deputy secretary general, described the referendum’s voting process as “open, free and legitimate.”

“Already now we can say this: we note that the referendum is held in an atmosphere of openness and transparency, with the active participation of representatives of civil society and the creation of the most favorable conditions for citizens to make their independently informed choice,” said Kopylov.

“We believe that the republican referendum is held in accordance with the current legislation and international commitments undertaken by the Republic of Kazakhstan. We believe that the referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is open, free and legitimate,” he added.

SCO delegation has not identified any violations.

Organization of Turkic States

The OTS observers delegation consisted of 11 people, according to the organization’s deputy secretary general Sadi Jafarov.

“Today, since the opening of the polling stations to the present hour, the mission has conducted observations at 17 randomly selected polling stations in Astana. In each of these locations, we have noted that information and materials related to the event are clearly represented, and precinct election commissions are facilitating transparent observations. International and local observers have been granted full access to monitor the process. Thus far, we have not observed any instances of unlawful interference of administrative or law enforcement authorities in the activities of election commissions. The mission has been granted access to polling stations and has received detailed briefings from polling station officials. No barriers to the exercise of free voting have been noted,” said Jafarov.

He confirmed that their observers will continue their mission after the election closes to observe the vote-counting process.

Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia

Zhang Ling, CICA deputy secretary general, noted a high level of organization at the polling stations and no barriers to entry. The observers from CICA have attended six polling stations.

“We freely chose these observation sites among the list of voting points. There were no obstacles to visiting them. We also note the active participation of citizens in voting and the professional level of training of commission staff at polling stations. We saw a very high turnout of voting citizens, especially young voters. Many young people came to vote together with their families and children,” said Ling.

She also observed that all measures were taken to ensure voting is accessible to all, including people with disabilities.

“We paid attention to the fact that for people with visual problems, as well as people with disabilities, the necessary conditions are provided. Ballots are printed in braille for those with visual impairment at all polling stations. There is also a button to call staff for the disabled at all of these polling stations,” she said.