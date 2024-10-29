Paris Exhibition to Showcase Great Steppe Artifacts

ASTANA — The Paris-based Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts will host the “Kazakhstan: Treasures of the Great Steppe” exhibition from the collection of the Kazakh National Museum and the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum on Nov. 6. The exhibition will run through March 24 next year.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information, Kazakhstan is committed to expanding cultural and humanitarian interaction with European nations. One of the most important aspects of this cooperation is the promotion of historical and cultural assets.

The exhibition intends to show the European and French public Kazakhstan’s centuries-long history and rich culture, focusing on the continuity and uniqueness of the Kazakh cultural code through immersive accompaniment of museum items.

The exhibition will feature 35 unique items depicting critical periods of Kazakhstan’s history from the third millennium BC to the 18th century.