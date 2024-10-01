National Survey Evaluates Public Readiness for Nuclear Power Plant Referendum in Kazakhstan

ASTANA—Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies released the results of a telephone survey conducted by the Democracy Institute on Sept. 30. The survey gauged public readiness to participate in the upcoming referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, set for Oct. 6.

The survey revealed that 62% of respondents demonstrate a civic position and express their intention to vote in the referendum. Meanwhile, 19.3% of respondents stated they do not plan to vote, and 18.7% remain undecided.

Most respondents – 72.9% – favor building a nuclear power plant. In contrast, 22.3% of respondents opposed the idea of ​​building a nuclear power plant, and 4.8% were unsure.

The telephone survey, which took place from Sept. 13 to Sept. 26, gathered responses from 1,200 respondents aged 18 and older throughout the country.