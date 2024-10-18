National Greyhound Competitions Name Most Beautiful Tazy Dog

ASTANA – A Tazy dog named Kokkaska from the Karagandy Region was named the most beautiful dog at the recent national greyhound competitions in the Arshaly district of the Akmola Region, the Karagandy Region’s administration reported on Oct. 17.

A dog from Astana won the 700-meter race among Tazy dogs whose speed can reach up to 70 kilometers per hour. The jury assessed many factors, including appearance, eyes, head shape, leg position, ears, body structure, as well as color, tail, and even the collar.

Kokkaska, a four-year-old purebred Kazakh Tazy, was raised by her owner, Kuanysh Sovetov, who bought her as a puppy from a fellow countryman. Sovetov named her Kokkaska for her bluish coat and the white stripe on her forehead, known as kaska in Kazakh. Both of Kokkaska’s parents are also purebred Kazakh Tazy dogs.

“She is calm, very beautiful, and smart. We started participating in competitions just last year and she immediately took first place in the village of Kenshoky. This year, she won in the regional competitions, which gave us the opportunity to advance to the national level,” he said.

A passionate hunter since childhood, Sovetov also trains Kokkaska by riding his motorcycle across the steppe while she runs alongside at her own pace and swims in the river.

“This is how our training goes. I am very glad that in two years Kokkaska has achieved such success,” he shared.

The Tazy, meaning “swift” or “fast,” is known for its natural hunting skills and calm, majestic character. There are several thousand Tazy dogs in Kazakhstan today. Preservation and promotion of the Tazy are vital to maintaining Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.

On Sept. 4, the International Canine Federation (FCI) granted preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy as an official dog breed, designating Kazakhstan as the breed’s standard holder.