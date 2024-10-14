Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate Opens in Greater Manchester

ASTANA – Kazakhstan opened its Honorary Consulate in Greater Manchester on Oct. 11, the Kazakh Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Magzhan Ilyassov announced on his X account.

He described the opening as a major step in developing Kazakh-British regional ties with a focus on trade, investments, cultural and educational relations.

According to Kazinform, the consulate, which opened on the eve of Republic Day, aims to support Kazakh citizens and strengthen trade and economic ties. It will also boost trade, investment, culture, and education cooperation.

Abid Latif Chohan, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Greater Manchester, who will pursue those goals, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and confirmed his readiness to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in economic and cultural exchanges.

Ilyassov also met with Kazakh students studying in Manchester under the Bolashak Scholarship program to discuss their academic progress, adaptation, and future career prospects in Kazakhstan.