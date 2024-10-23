Kazakhstan Strengthens Its Position in Rule of Law Index

ASTANA — Kazakhstan improves its position in the 2024 World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index, increasing its score from 0.53 to 0.54 points and ranking 65th. This indicates consistent efforts to strengthen the rule of law and improve the effectiveness of the legal system.

The 2024 WJP Rule of Law Index, published on Oct. 23, evaluates 142 countries and jurisdictions around the world.

This growth resulted from Kazakhstan’s comprehensive work to combat corruption, protect human rights and improve the judicial system. The index assesses such key indicators as constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.

Kazakhstan showed promising results in order and security (43), absence of corruption (59) and regulatory enforcement (58).