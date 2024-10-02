Kazakhstan Seeks to Deepen Partnership with IMF, World Bank

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov discussed the country’s financial stability and long-term economic development with senior management of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Oct. 1.

At the meeting with Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank Group Anshula Kant, the sides focused on Kazakhstan’s strategic plans for economic growth and investment attractiveness, shared perspectives on cooperation and addressed the implementation of joint projects in transport, energy, digital development, and social initiatives.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, Kant presented new financial instruments and guarantees that can be applied to Kazakhstan, as well as to intercountry projects that are in line with the environmental agenda and aimed at the region’s sustainable development.

She also stressed that the World Bank’s engagement in Kazakhstan will be expanded within the upcoming Country Partnership Framework for 2026-2030, which will define key strategic priorities.

Baibazarov underlined the positive dynamics of cooperation with the World Bank.

During the meeting with the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for Kazakhstan, Nicolas Blancher, the parties discussed the current economic situation, ongoing reforms, government’s measures to ensure long-term economic growth, as well as the fund’s recommendations on key areas for economic policy development and plans for cooperation.

Baibazarov emphasized that collaboration with the IMF is very important for Kazakhstan. In turn, Blancher noted the need to continue structural reforms in the economy to reach sustainable 6% growth, which, in his opinion, is achievable. He also reaffirmed the fund’s willingness to continue providing Kazakhstan with the necessary support.

The same day, the IMF hosted a press conference to present the preliminary findings of the Article IV consultations with Kazakhstan.