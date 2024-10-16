Kazakhstan Outlines Position on Joining BRICS 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will refrain from submitting an application to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), at present and likely in the foreseeable future, considering the multi-stage membership process and other factors related to the association’s development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s spokesperson, Berik Uali, said in an interview with Tengrinews on Oct. 16.

“The President has received proposals regarding Kazakhstan’s accession to BRICS. After all, our country is recognized as a responsible and authoritative member of the international community,” Uali stated.

He added that these proposals are being carefully reviewed by President Tokayev and the relevant departments to ensure they align with Kazakhstan’s national interests.

Uali noted that Kazakhstan is observing the evolution of BRICS with interest and supports the founding members’ calls to work toward a fair, democratic global order free from the hegemony of any superpowers.

The spokesperson highlighted that the President has consistently advocated for the UN as a universal and uncontested organization for addressing current international issues, including the establishment of a just world order.

Tokayev stressed that the UN Charter must serve as the basis of international law, and no country has the right to violate the principles enshrined in this fundamental document. He has also called for reforms of the UN Security Council based on the broad consultation of its members and the inclusion of middle powers’ interests.

The President plans to participate in an extended BRICS Summit meeting in Kazan on Oct. 24, in an outreach format.