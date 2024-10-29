Kazakhstan, France Explore Ile-Balkhash Basin, Deepen Cooperation in Water Management

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and France plan to study the Ile-Balkhash basin and develop cooperation in water management.

Kazakh Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov held talks with French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiguet, reported the ministry’s press service on Oct. 28.

“The ministry is preparing to sign a memorandum and a trilateral cooperation agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) and the French Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM). In collaboration with these groups, a detailed study of the Ile-Balkhash basin will be done. Cooperation will also be formed in the areas of groundwater exploration, monitoring, and extraction,” reads the statement.

The ministry is also exploring cooperation opportunities with the International Office for Water (OiEau).

According to Guiguet, French companies are willing to participate in projects to construct and reconstruct water management facilities in Kazakhstan. Companies involved in leak detection and optimization of water management are also showing interest.

“The signing of the memorandum and agreement is an important step for our cooperation. We are focused on long-term and fruitful work with our French colleagues,” said Nurzhigitov.

The Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, ratified an agreement between the Kazakh and French governments on Oct. 23, enabling the French Development Agency Group to begin operations in Kazakhstan.