Kazakhstan, Czech Republic Seek to Strengthen Cooperation

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic’s long-term and beneficial collaboration, based on friendship and mutual respect during his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský on Oct. 21.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan is dedicated to close cooperation with the Czech Republic, one of the important partners in the European Union, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev drew attention to advancing trade and investment ties, expressing Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue to provide support to Czech investors.

Lipavský expressed gratitude to Tokayev for the opportunity to meet and conveyed to him an invitation from the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel to visit Prague on an official visit.

Lipavský identified three key areas for joint work such as industry, green transition, and energy and stressed the importance of expanding bilateral trade.