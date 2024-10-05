Kazakhstan Celebrates Teachers’ Day

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated teachers on their professional holiday, expressing gratitude for their significant role in shaping society by educating the younger generation on Oct. 5.

“We must honor teachers who play an important role in our society. Because by teaching children you lay the foundation of the future of our state and make a great contribution to the development of Kazakhstan. Your tireless efforts deserve special respect and appreciation,” said Tokayev in his congratulatory speech.

The newly established Honored teacher of Kazakhstan title has been awarded to 46 teachers across the country.

“Upon my instruction, a special law ‘On the Status of the Teacher’ was adopted to protect the rights and legitimate interests of teachers. The salaries of teachers and educators have been increased significantly. They are also exempted from all additional work that is not part of their direct duties,” said Tokayev.

President Tokayev also outlined the government’s systemic measures to improve the quality of education in the country, as well as the harmonious and comprehensive development of children.

“Within the scope of the ‘Comfortable School’ national project, 217 new schools are planned to be built next year, where over 460,000 children will study. These will be advanced educational institutions equipped with the most modern requirements. They will also have a barrier-free environment for children with special needs. This large-scale project will make it possible to solve the problem of three-shift education and reduce the gap between the quality of education in urban and rural schools,” said Tokayev.

“Much attention is paid to the digitalization of the educational process. Comprehensive work is being carried out to connect all schools to high-speed internet. Great importance is attached to supplementary education, which is planned to cover more than three million people,” he added.

In 2024, Kazakh schoolchildren have won over 360 medals at international Olympiads. “This, too, is the result of the dedication and professionalism of our teachers,” said Tokayev.