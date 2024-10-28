Kazakhstan and Macau Enact Visa-Free Travel Agreement

ASTANA – The agreement on mutual exemption from visa requirements between Kazakhstan and Macau, a special administrative region of China, came into effect on Oct. 24, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

This agreement allows citizens to enter, exit, transit, and stay visa-free in each other’s territories for up to 14 days. However, the visa-free arrangement does not cover work, study, and permanent residency.

For stays in Macau exceeding 14 days, travelers must obtain the appropriate visa in advance.