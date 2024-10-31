Kazakh President Meets With Int’l Partners to Discuss Cooperation Plans

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the leaders of international organizations and companies on the sidelines of the 36th plenary meeting of the Foreign Investors’ Council on Oct. 31.

During the talks with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, the parties discussed the prospects for implementing a number of joint investment projects in various sectors of the economy, including small and medium-sized businesses, finance, housing and utilities, energy, medicine, agriculture, transport infrastructure and information technology.

Renaud-Basso shared plans in potential areas of cooperation designed to promote sustainable growth, improve the investment climate and modernization in Kazakhstan. She said that the bank is carefully studying Kazakhstan’s investment projects and expressed interest in supporting infrastructure development. The EBRD intends to invest €2 billion (US$2.2 billion) in the Kazakh economy in the coming years as part of the implementation of the green transition program. This year, the EBRD will invest $650 million in the country to implement 22 projects.

At the meeting with Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc, Tokayev was informed about the work results of one of the largest companies in the exploration, production and processing of precious and non-ferrous metals in Kazakhstan, as well as plans for the coming period.

The company has begun implementing a project to build the Ertis GMK new hydrometallurgical complex in Pavlodar. The planned plant’s designed capacity will be 300,000 tons of concentrate per year. It is intended to create Dore alloys with purity levels of up to 98% gold.

Nesis also informed Tokayev about intentions to create a geological laboratory in Karagandy. Tokayev emphasized the importance of the company’s efforts to train engineers for the country’s domestic sector.

Tokayev also met with President of Microsoft Central Europe and Central Asia Michelle Simmons to discuss prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Microsoft in the development of the IT industry and the creation of a full-fledged ecosystem for startups.

Microsoft office in Kazakhstan had been transformed into a multi-regional hub, covering Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia and Pakistan.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is actively working on legislation in the field of artificial intelligence, with the aim of using its potential for the development of innovation and economic growth. Next year, it is planned to create a National Center for Artificial Intelligence, which will become the basis of the infrastructure for the digital transformation of the country.

Simmons noted that Microsoft intends to continue to cooperate with Kazakhstan on digital development.

During the talks with Chairman of Polpharma Group Supervisory Board Jerzy Starak, the meeting participants discussed themes related to the major pharmaceutical company’s expansion in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Starak talked about the completion of the construction of the quality control laboratory and the company’s research and testing center, as well as plans to launch the production of new drugs in the near future.

Tokayev noted the importance of developing the scientific research potential of Kazakhstan in the pharmaceutical industry and the implementation of training programs. He thanked Starak for prompt assistance in providing the necessary medical products to the regions of our country affected by the floods in the spring.