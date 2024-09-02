National Center for Artificial Intelligence to Open in Astana, Announces President Tokayev

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will establish a National Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Kazakh capital by next year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during his annual state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 2, as reported by the Akorda press service. The center will be accessible to schoolchildren, students, researchers and entrepreneurs.

“Kazakhstan must consolidate its achievements in digitalization. We need to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into the electronic government platform. Kazakhstan should become a leader in the widespread adoption of AI and the development of digital technologies. This is a priority task for the government, and I urge the members of Parliament to support this initiative,” he added.

Tokayev also called for enhancing the regulatory framework concerning digital assets and mining and further developing crypto exchanges. He expressed concern over entrepreneurs who consume substantial amounts of electricity without contributing adequately to the economy through taxes, stressing the need to address this issue.

In his address, Tokayev highlighted the significance of the project to lay a fiber-optic communication line across the Caspian Sea, scheduled for completion in 2025. According to him, it is a critical endeavor for Kazakhstan and essential for creating a robust digital infrastructure that supports international corridors and cross-border data flows.

The President concluded by underscoring the importance of continuing to develop telecommunications networks, enhance data centers, implement global cybersecurity standards and improve the competencies of Kazakh specialists in the field.