Kazakh Citizens Head to Polls for Nuclear Power Plant Referendum

ASTANA—Kazakh citizens are heading to the polls on Oct.6 to vote in a public referendum on the construction of the nation’s first nuclear power plant. At polling station No. 164, located in the National Academic Library on the left bank of Astana, voters shared their views with The Astana Times correspondent, highlighting that this vote is pivotal in the country’s democratic process. Many believe it is both their constitutional duty and right to shape Kazakhstan’s energy future.

As Kazakhstan continues to rely heavily on coal and natural gas, the prospect of nuclear energy has sparked national debate. For many voters, the referendum is not just about energy policy but about their role in influencing the nation’s future.

“Kazakhstan is a great country and I am its patriot,” said the capital’s resident Inna Syrtseva, who came to vote with her husband and daughter. “We are flourishing, growing and moving forward for our children and grandchildren.”

“I am thinking about my child’s future, so we came as a family for his first referendum,” said young father Beket Bazarov, referring to his infant child. “I have read a lot about nuclear energy and Kazakh people are becoming more knowledgeable about it. This referendum is meant to determine whether the country needs it and if the public is ready for such a step,” he added.

Regardless of the outcome, the referendum underscores the nation’s commitment to involving citizens in significant decisions. For many, it represents more than a vote — it is a symbol of increasing civic participation in Kazakhstan’s development.

“I am voting today not just for myself but for the whole nation. We want peace, prosperity and a bright future for our children. It is crucial that the government listens to its people before making decisions,” said Shamshi Omarova, a retired engineer and economist.

“Kazakhstan ranks first globally in uranium exports and second in proven reserves, which has fueled discussions about nuclear energy. According to officials, if the project moves forward, an international consortium may oversee the plant’s construction. But ultimately, the decision lies with the Kazakh people. Let’s see how the referendum goes,” said Bikezhan Shalbayev, a political activist.

Some, including city residents Suleimen Syrgabayev and his wife Asemgul, believe that today’s vote is pivotal in shaping Kazakhstan’s future.

“My vote plays a big role in making our country’s future bright,” Syrgabayev said. “By letting the people vote on such decisions, we feel that we belong and we contribute. The government could have decided independently, but it would have caused protests. That is why this process is important.”

Kazakh citizens abroad are also participating in the referendum at specially opened polling stations.