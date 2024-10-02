Kazakh Chess Players Shine in FIDE Global Rankings for October 

ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s chess players have secured spots among the world’s elite in several updated rankings released by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Oct. 1. Bibisara Assaubayeva leads the way, topping both the Blitz and Rapid Top 100 Girls rankings for October.

The blitz top ten also includes Meruyert Kamalidenova, who ranks fourth, Alua Nurman at sixth spot, and Xeniya Balabayeva at tenth. In the Rapid rankings, Kamalidenova also claims fourth place, cementing her position as one of the top young talents.

The Top 100 Girls October 2024 rating includes Assaubayeva in second place, Kamalidenova in eighth, and Nurman in tenth.

Assaubayeva’s achievements extend beyond the junior rankings, as she is currently ranked tenth in the Rapid Top 100 Women and seventh in the Blitz Top 100 Women, underscoring her growing presence in global women’s chess.

In September, the Kazakhstan women’s chess team won a silver medal at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

The Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KazChess) announced the award of prizes to the silver medalists of the World Chess Olympiad on Sept. 27.

“In recognition of their significant contribution to the history of chess development in Kazakhstan, each member of the team will receive a cash prize worth 20 million tenge (US$41,487) from KazChess and its president, Timur Turlov,” reads the statement.