Kazakh and Armenian Presidents Visit Astana International Financial Centre

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is on an official visit to Kazakhstan, toured the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) on Oct. 16, reported Akorda.

AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov briefed the Presidents on the center’s main activities and its contribution to developing regional initiatives. Thus, the AIFC has attracted over $13 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy, including $5.9 billion in portfolio investments through the Astana International Exchange and $7.3 billion from companies operating in the center.

Currently, around 3,200 companies from over 80 countries work here. Among them six major Armenian firms specializing in IT, financial services, and insurance.

The Presidents were also introduced to the center’s judicial system, including the operations of the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre, as well as the work of the Astana Financial Services Authority. The latter has a memorandum of cooperation with Armenia’s Central Bank in supervision and regulation of banking, insurance activities, and securities markets.