Kazakhstan, Armenia Advance Political, Economic & Cultural Partnership

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres during an Oct. 15 meeting.

Welcoming Khachaturyan, Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in advancing the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation to a qualitatively new level, as reported by Akorda.

“I am confident that today’s agreements will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations. We attach great importance to our regular high-level meetings, which serve as a solid foundation for the Kazakh-Armenian partnership. Kazakhstan values ​​its friendly relations with Armenia. There are warm feelings for the Armenian people on Kazakh land. For Kazakhstan, Armenia is a reliable and time-tested close partner. Our peoples are bound by strong ties of friendship, common history and similar cultural and humanitarian values. I note with satisfaction the dynamic and progressive development of bilateral relations in all areas,” Tokayev emphasized.

The Kazakh leader noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia, signed in 1999.

“Along with trade and economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples are developing effectively. Last year, Yerevan hosted the Days of the Kazakh Theater. Next year, it is planned to organize the Decade of Kazakh Culture in Armenia. Today, we will solemnly open the Days of Armenian Culture in Kazakhstan,” the President said.

Khachaturyan thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and expressed his commitment to developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

“I am glad to be here. I am impressed by the progress and development that is taking place in Kazakhstan. I am confident that our friendship and relations will be enduring, because they have historical roots. Kazakhstan is a reliable and friendly partner for us. And, of course, I would like to emphasize our effectively developing economic relations,” Khachaturyan noted.

During the talks, the sides discussed the prospects for strengthening cooperation in the trade and economic, transport and logistics, agricultural, financial, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as digitalization.

Tokayev confirmed the readiness of the Kazakh side to continue to provide the Almaty platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on concluding a peace treaty.

On Oct. 14, Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The sides discussed the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, focusing on the high-quality implementation of the agreements at the highest level reached during Tokayev’s official visit to Armenia in April.

The sides also exchanged views on topics on the regional and international agenda.

Days of Armenian Culture in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh capital will host the Days of Armenian Culture in Kazakhstan with several cultural and creative events on Oct. 15-16, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

The Kalibek Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Musical Drama Theater will hold a gala concert with the participation of the State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia, which was created in 1938 and became one of the first jazz bands in the Soviet Union. Today, it is one of the best orchestras in the world, known for its impressive musicians and rich repertoire.

A photo exhibition dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of Armenian film director, screenwriter and artist Sergei Parajanov will feature nearly 45 photographs from the archive of the Sergei Parajanov Museum.

On Oct. 16, the feature film “Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev,” directed by Edgar Baghdasaryan, will be screened.

The Days of Armenian Culture in Kazakhstan will conclude with the performance of the Hamazgayin State Theater named after Sos Sargsyan at the Kalibek Kuanyshbayev State Academic Kazakh Musical Drama Theater.

Trade turnover

According to Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia totaled $53.1 million last year (exports – $33.3 million, imports – $19.8 million). From January to July, bilateral trade reached $17.9 million (exports – $9.4 million, imports – $8.5 million).

Currently, 435 legal entities, branches and representative offices with Armenian participation are registered in Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross inflow of Armenia’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Kazakh economy from 2005 to 2024 reached $20.6 million. In 2023, this figure was $6 million, which is twice as much as in 2022 ($3 million). The gross inflow of FDI into Armenia from the Kazakh investors from 2005 to 2024 totaled $56.5 million.

In a recent interview with The Astana Times, Gevorg Melikyan, founder of the Armenian Institute for Resilience & Statecraft, emphasized the growing potential for deeper cooperation between the two nations across various sectors, highlighting the importance of these evolving ties in the current geopolitical landscape.