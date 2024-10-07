Int’l Observers Assess Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Plant Referendum as Transparent and Lawful

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) was transparent and in accordance with the national laws and internationally accepted electoral standards, said international observers during press briefings on Oct. 7.

The country voted on Oct. 6 to decide on the construction of NPP in Kazakhstan, with 71.12% of voters supporting the construction.

Four international organizations, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), observed the referendum.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

According to Oleg Kopylov, SCO deputy secretary general and head of the SCO observer mission, the referendum was held in an “atmosphere of openness and transparency.” The observer mission members visited 31 voting sites in Astana and the Akmola Region.

“We note that all the necessary conditions were created by the host country to monitor the preparation and the voting process, and exhaustive information was provided. All conclusions and findings of the mission are based on personal observations and factual materials collected on the eve and the day of the referendum,” said Kopylov.

“The voting took place calmly, in compliance with the established order and, in the presence of local, public, and international observers and media representatives. During the observation period, no complaints or comments were received by the mission representatives,” he added.

The head of the SCO observer mission also highlighted that the freedom of expression of the supporters and the opponents of the NPP construction was safeguarded during the campaign.

“We note that supporters and opponents of the construction of nuclear power plant freely campaigned on the referendum question before the day of silence. Thus, supporters of the construction of nuclear power plant launched the official website of the People’s headquarters for the construction of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. Also, groups of activists launched platforms against the construction of NPP. The launch of alternative platforms on the issue of NPP construction testifies to the practical measures taken by the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ensure the freedom of expression of the will of citizens,” said Kopylov.

Organization of Turkic States (OTS)

The OTS observers delegation reported on well-prepared polling stations with clear information about procedures available to voters.

“Election commissions granted full access to international and local observers, ensuring transparency throughout the process. The voting process was professionally managed, and no major irregularities were observed. The procedures for voting and counting were followed meticulously, ensuring transparency. No instances of unlawful interior interference by administrative or law enforcement authorities were observed. Voters’ rights were fully respected with no obstacles reported,” said Sadi Jafarov, head of the OTS observer mission and the organization’s deputy secretary general.

“Observers encountered no technical difficulties that would have affected the outcome and public order was maintained at polling stations. There were no reports of campaign materials, coercion by political groups, or other illegal activities during the voting process,” he added.

The mission commended the Central Election Commission for its efforts to ensure the participation of persons with disabilities and for providing the necessary technical equipment and specialized training for election commission members.

“At the close of voting, the mission observed the vote-counting process at one polling station. The count was conducted in accordance with the relevant national laws and regulations of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” said Jafarov.

On behalf of the OTS observer mission, Jafarov affirmed that the referendum was conducted openly, transparently, and in compliance with Kazakhstan’s relevant legislation and internationally accepted electoral standards.

“The mission highlights the referendum as a significant event, demonstrating the government’s commitment to fostering constructive civic engagement on strategic issues and maintaining a continuous dialog with the public as the source of power,” he said.

Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)

The report by the CICA observer mission highlighted the transparency during the referendum and the active participation of youth.

“Transparency of voting was well ensured. There was unimpeded observation and presentation of opinions of public organizations and international observers. The entire referendum process, including preparation, campaigning and voting day, was widely and promptly covered by the media,” said Zhang Ling, CICA deputy secretary general.

“We regard the holding of the referendum as another important step on the path of Kazakhstan’s democratic development and reflects the respect of the state of human rights and openness of the government to listen to the views of the people,” she added.