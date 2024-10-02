International Dog Show in Almaty Showcases Kazakh Tazy

ASTANA – Almaty hosted two dog shows of all breeds: the Aurora Cup National Dog Show and the Land of Nomads International Dog Show on Sept. 28-29.

According to the Kazakh Union of Cynologists, more than 500 dogs from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia participated in the event. Kazinform reported that international experts from the Netherlands, Slovakia, Greece, and China judged the participants.

For the first time in the history of the International Canine Federation (FCI) shows, dogs of the Kazakh tazy breed were officially exhibited in Group 10: Sighthounds.

Representative of the Kazakh Presidential Property Management Department Kaisar Zhumabayuly noted that in the next 10 years, work will be carried out to increase the number of Kazakh sighthounds and promote them in the international arena.

“The International Cynological Federation officially recognized the Kazakh sighthound as a dog breed. Now we have to work hard over the next decade. According to the requirements of the federation, it is necessary to increase the number of purebred sighthounds, participate more often in international events and hold them in Kazakhstan. I believe that then we will achieve full recognition and rise to the top of the world cynological community,” said Zhumabayuly.