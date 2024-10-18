Discover Captivating Cultural Weekend in Astana and Almaty 

ASTANA – Astana and Almaty, the cultural heartbeats of Kazakhstan, offer a diverse array of events to suit all tastes. From captivating art exhibitions to stunning ballet performances and thrilling orchestra concerts, there’s something for everyone. Looking for an unforgettable weekend? Here are the top events happening in these dynamic cities this weekend.

Astana

“Romeo and Juliet” on Oct.18 -19

Astana Ballet will present a unique rendition of the renowned love story “Romeo and Juliet.” Enhanced by the theater’s symphony orchestra, this mesmerizing production draws inspiration from William Shakespeare’s classic play, celebrated for its poetic language, timeless themes and vivid portrayal of youthful passion and impulsive actions from the early 17th century.

In this retelling, the love between Romeo and Juliet transcends the bitter feud between their families, highlighting the destructive power of hatred and the enduring nature of love. The play remains famous for its poetic language, timeless themes and its depiction of youthful passion and impulsivity.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Love is… Legendary Soundtracks of Love concert on Oct. 20

Experience an unforgettable evening of love melodies from iconic films like “Titanic,” “La La Land,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Twilight.” Travel through time and genres as these emotional soundtracks create a unique atmosphere of passion and inspiration. Discover new shades of love through music that will touch your heart and stay with you forever. Let these melodies guide you into a world of true passion and wonderful emotions.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Garage Fest on Oct. 18-20

Get ready for the Garage Fest fair at Abu Dhabi Plaza. Discover a variety of handmade shops and brands from Kazakhstan, South Korea and the United States. Enjoy shopping to the beats of top DJs and musicians from the city. Taste delicious treats from local vendors, while kids have fun in the drawing area. Relax in the play zone with games like cornhole and badminton. Enjoy a day of music, shopping, and family fun.

Venue: Abu-Dhabi Plaza; 60/5, Syganak Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Aspan” (Sky) exhibition from Oct. 10 to Nov. 3

The State Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan, named after Abylkhan Kasteev, will host the opening of “Aspan” (Sky), a personal exhibition by renowned Kazakh sculptor Shokan Tolesh. Known for his sculptures, Shokan Tolesh will showcase his new ideas in graphics and painting. The exhibition reveals his artistic vision through dramatic images and events, balancing critical perspectives with a positive outlook on life.

Featuring over 90 works, including sculptures, graphics and paintings, the exhibition highlights the evolution of his style in bronze, marble, wood and glass. His compositions are known for their vivid metaphors, grotesque elements and symbolic depth.

Venue: The State Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan, named after Abylkhan Kasteev; 22/1, Koktem–3 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Book Fest on Oct. 17- 31

Book Fest 2024 is a must-attend event for book lovers and cultural enthusiasts. Meet famous writers, join literary discussions, and attend workshops and autograph sessions. This year’s festival promises to be even more exciting, featuring authors from Kazakhstan and worldwide.

Venue: Meloman Grand, 58, Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.

“Kokomba” exhibition from Oct.17 to Nov. 10

The “Kokomba” exhibition is a collaboration between artists Ambujerba and Kokonja, showcasing their works that explore the boundary between the internal and external, tangible and abstract. Each painting blends organic forms with fragments of reality and emotions, using light, shadows, lines and textures to create a dialogue between what is hidden and what is visible.

The artworks raise questions about boundaries, freedom, the nature of the human body and memory. They offer no ready-made answers but invite viewers to rethink familiar ideas and discover new and unexpected connections.

Venue: Egin Art Space; 79, Nurmakov Street. Tickets are available here.