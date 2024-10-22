Customs Terminal to Open on Kazakh-Uzbek Border

ASTANA – The construction of a new customs terminal at the Dovut-Ota border post in Karakalpakstan, an autonomous republic of Uzbekistan, is nearing completion, the Uzbek Customs Committee’s press service reported on Oct. 21.

Covering six hectares, the terminal is equipped with modern technology and features nearby amenities such as hotels, technical service points, and a parking lot capable of holding 350 trucks.

The opening of the border post coincides with the completion of the Kungrad-Beinee road, which is expected to boost foreign trade efficiency through Dovut-Ota.

Earlier this year, repairs at other customs posts, including Zhibek Zholy-Gishtkoprik and Kaplanbek-Navoi, are set to triple the cross-border capacity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.