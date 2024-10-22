Customs Terminal to Open on Kazakh-Uzbek Border

By Staff Report in Central Asia on 22 October 2024

ASTANA – The construction of a new customs terminal at the Dovut-Ota border post in Karakalpakstan, an autonomous republic of Uzbekistan, is nearing completion, the Uzbek Customs Committee’s press service reported on Oct. 21.

The construction of a new customs terminal at the Dovut-Ota border post in Karakalpakstan. Photo credit: Uzbek Customs Committee

Covering six hectares, the terminal is equipped with modern technology and features nearby amenities such as hotels, technical service points, and a parking lot capable of holding 350 trucks.

The opening of the border post coincides with the completion of the Kungrad-Beinee road, which is expected to boost foreign trade efficiency through Dovut-Ota.

Earlier this year, repairs at other customs posts, including Zhibek Zholy-Gishtkoprik and Kaplanbek-Navoi, are set to triple the cross-border capacity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.


